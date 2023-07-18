CNBC Investing Club

Morgan Stanley's earnings beat sets the bank up for a stronger second half of 2023

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
The Morgan Stanley headquarters building is seen on January 17, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Club holding Morgan Stanley (MS) reported better-than-expected second-quarter results Tuesday, highlighting the bank's solid fundamentals and sending the stock soaring.