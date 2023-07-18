Singapore is facing a wave of political scandals. Here's what we know so far

Tan Chuan-Jin was among two elected members of parliament to resign on July 17 for engaging in an "inappropriate relationship" despite being told to stop as early as February.

Here's what we know so far:

The news has involved the private lives of some of its leaders and highly paid ministers.

SINGAPORE — A series of revelations has rocked Singapore's political scene in the past few weeks.

The news developed in May when an opposition politician questioned how Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam were able to afford the rents of two of Singapore's "good class" government-owned colonial-era bungalows along Ridout Road, in a posh housing area.

Those dealings involved the Singapore Land Authority, a government agency under the charge of Shanmugam in the Law Ministry.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong eventually ordered a "review" overseen by a senior member of his Cabinet and conducted by Singapore's anti-graft agency, which eventually found no evidence of the allegations pertaining to a potential abuse of power and conflict of interests.

The outcome of the review was debated in the Singapore Parliament.

"The fact of the matter here is, I don't believe anybody is making an allegation that the minister is corrupt [or] somebody is corrupt in the system," Pritam Singh, the leader of Singapore's opposition in Parliament, said July 3.

"Singaporeans are not making that point. I think it's quite clear to me."

"The issue I think we're having to deal with here is the ministerial code of conduct, and a specific course of action that was taken by the minister when he instructed his Deputy Secretary to get some information," he added. "It is quite incongruous, in the eyes of many, for a minister to be asking a civil servant details which pertain to information for his personal use."