Most outsourced coders in India will be gone in 2 years due to A.I., Stability AI boss predicts

OpenAI Dall E 2 on a phone with an AI brain illustration seen on the screen behind.

Most outsourced programmers in India will see their jobs wiped out in the next year or two, Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque said.

Mostaque, on a call with UBS analysts, said that most of the country's outsourced coders will lose their jobs as the effects of AI mean that it is now possible for software to be developed with far fewer people.

"I think that it affects different types of jobs in different ways," Mostaque said on a call with analysts at the Swiss investment bank last week.

"If you're doing a job in front of a computer, and no one ever sees you, then it's massively impactful, because these models are like really talented grads."

According to Mostaque, not everyone will be affected in the same way, however.

That is due in no small part to differing rules and regulations around the world. Countries with stronger labor laws, like France, will be less likely to see such an impact, for example.

In India, Mostaque said, "outsourced coders up to level three programmers will be gone in the next year or two, whereas in France, you'll never fire a developer."

"So it affects different models in different countries in different ways in different sectors."

India is home to more than 5 million software programmers, who are most under threat from the impacts of advanced AI tools like ChatGPT, according to a report from Bloomberg.