Stock futures are little changed after Dow posts a seventh straight day of gains: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its longest winning streak since 2021.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 6 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.04% and 0.09%, respectively.

Carvana shares dropped more than 10% in extended trading. The online auto retailer said Tuesday it will post second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, moving the date of its report up from Aug. 3.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a seventh straight positive session on Tuesday for its longest string of gains since March 2021. The Dow rose 366.58 points, or 1.06%. The S&P 500 gained 0.71%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.76%. All three major averages notched their highest closes since April 2022.

Second-quarter earnings season is off to a strong start. Of the 38 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results, 82% have exceeded expectations, according to FactSet data. For many investors, the recent streak of gains bolsters the case for a soft-landing scenario. It's an outlook that has gained traction after last week's encouraging inflation data.

"I think that we have to take a hard-landing scenario off the table, and in part, as we approach 2024 it becomes more difficult for us to believe in a downward trajectory to earnings," Alger's Ankur Crawford said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Tuesday.

"If you look at, you know, a lot of the tech earnings for example, we've troughed and now we're starting to reaccelerate and grow again. That is a very different scenario than where we entered the year," Crawford added.

Goldman Sachs is set to report before the open Wednesday. Other major companies such as Netflix , Tesla , IBM and United Airlines will post earnings after the close.

June housing data will release Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Housing starts are expected to have dropped by 9.3%, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. That would be down from the huge 21.7% jump in the prior month.

Meanwhile, June building permits are anticipated to have declined 0.7%, according to Dow Jones consensus estimates. That would be down from a 5.2% gain the previous month.