CNBC Daily Open: The long-awaited recession might not come

A man rests outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 12, 2023 in New York City.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Waiting for earnings

U.S. stocks made slight gains Monday, but trading volume was lower than average as investors braced for second-quarter earnings. Asia-Pacific markets fell Tuesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled more than 2%, weighed down by losses in real estate and technology.

Deflating Chinese economy?

China's economy is "on the verge of deflation," said Hong Hao, Grow Investment Group's chief economist, pointing to declining prices in the country. Meanwhile, China's lackluster gross domestic product figures, released yesterday, prompted Wall Street to cut their expectations of China's annual growth to around 5%.

Peak oil demand

India imported 2.2 million barrels of Russian oil per day in June. But that could be the peak of India's demand for Russian oil, at least for the rest of this year, said Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst at Kpler. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year and oil price caps were instituted, India has become one of the leading importers of Russian oil.

Merger bonanza

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard from 6.7% last year to 1.9% yesterday, according to a securities filing released Monday. The news comes as Microsoft inches closer to completing its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision. Buffett previously revealed Berkshire added to its initial Activision stake in a bet the deal would close and cause shares to rise.

[PRO] Future of bitcoin

Bitcoin has risen over 80% this year. In the past month, it breached — and stayed above — the $30,000 threshold for the first time in months, amid institutional interest such as BlackRock filing a spot bitcoin ETF. Here's where analysts think bitcoin will go next.