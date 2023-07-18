These stocks win when the U.S. dollar falls, as it's doing in July

A group of stocks including Advanced Micro Devices are set to benefit now that the dollar is weakening, according to a stock screen from CNBC Pro. A weaker dollar means American exports are now cheaper for overseas buyers. The U.S. dollar has recently been on the decline, with the U.S. ICE Dollar Index down about 3.6% this year, and off by roughly 3% this month alone. For some companies, that could mean further upside to their stock prices. Not only does a softer dollar mean these companies could sell more goods, the currency translation means they would still benefit even if they sold the same amount. What's more overseas investment in U.S. stocks goes further when the dollar is down. CNBC Pro reviewed the five biggest monthly declines in the dollar s over the past five years, using the U.S. ICE Dollar Index and FactSet data. This is what we searched for: Median gain of at least 10% during weak dollar months Analysts believe the stock is due for gains in the next 12 months S & P 500 member Here are the names that turned up. AMD was the No. 1 stock that surfaced on our screen. On a median basis, the chip stock gained more than 24% during the past five largest monthly declines in the dollar. It's also expected to rise another 13% over the next 12 months, based on analysts' consensus price target. Still, Wells Fargo said Tuesday it remains "near-term cautious" on the setup, saying AMD estimates are elevated heading into earnings season. Nonetheless, analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an overweight rating on the stock. First Solar also turned up on the list. Over the past five largest monthly dollar declines, First Solar advanced more than 18% on a median basis. Goldman Sachs said in a Tuesday note the solar firm is "set to beat expectations" in bookings as investors prepare for second-quarter earnings. Nvidia also stands to gain when the dollar is weaker, having already jumped more than 11% in earlier periods of dollar weakness. Still, there may just be 4% upside over the next 12 months after its huge rally this year, according to consensus estimates from FactSet. These other stocks are poised to benefit as well: Deere & Company and General Electric . — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.