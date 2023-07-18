Trump told by special counsel he is criminal target in Jan. 6 probe

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has been told he is a target in the Jan. 6 criminal investigation by special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump is the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Smith already has criminally charged Trump with about three dozen counts related to retaining classified documents when he left the White House.

Trump also suggested he may soon face indictment for the Jan. 6 probe, which is focused on Trump's efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. Trump posted his statement on his Truth Social account.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the probe confirmed to NBC News Smith sent Trump a target letter in the case.

"Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

A spokesman for Smith declined to comment.