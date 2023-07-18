British tycoon plans to launch an electric airline that will serve plant-based food

"The question of how to create sustainable air travel has plagued the green movement for decades," said Dale Vince, founder of British energy firm Ecotricity. Ryan Hiscott | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

British entrepreneur Dale Vince on Monday announced plans to launch an electric airline that will be powered using renewable energy — and those behind the project hope it will mark the start of a new era in air travel. The formation of Ecojet represents the latest attempt to reduce the environmental footprint of aviation. Flights in the U.K. will begin in 2024. Trips to mainland Europe will follow, and long-haul journeys are also in the works. Ecojet will use 19- and 70-seat turboprop aircraft. While the goal is for the airplanes to use hydrogen-electric powertrains eventually, initial flights won't. "Short-term, to secure routes and a license from the Civil Aviation Authority, Ecojet will initially fly using conventionally fuelled planes," a statement issued Monday said.

It went on to state that the aircraft would be "retrofitted with the hydrogen-electric power trains as soon they become approved for service by the CAA." The first retrofits are slated for 2025, a year after flights begin. Onboard meals will be plant-based, and single-use plastic will be scrapped. Repurposing planes instead of building new ones "will save 90,000 tonnes of carbon per year," the statement said. "The only byproduct will be water, which can be captured and released into the lower atmosphere to avoid the harmful effects of contrails," it added.

Vince, who is the founder of British energy firm Ecotricity, was bullish about Ecojet's prospects. "The question of how to create sustainable air travel has plagued the green movement for decades," he said. He went on to describe Ecojet as "by far the most significant step towards a solution to date."

'We should be honest'