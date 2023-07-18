United adds Tokyo, Manila and Taipei flights to cater to international travel boom

United Airlines on Tuesday mapped out another expansion of Asia flights in the coming months, part of its push to capitalize on a boom in long-haul international travel that has helped drive airlines back to profitability after the Covid-19 pandemic.

International travel bookings surged this year, airline executives have said, as travelers seek long-distance trips they put off during the pandemic amid a web of travel restrictions and concerns about the virus. Airlines have been beefing up their schedules in response.

"In general, the Pacific is as strong if not stronger than the Atlantic is today," Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, told reporters. United announced new flights to New Zealand and Australia in April.

Starting Oct. 29, United will fly daily nonstop flights between San Francisco and Manila, becoming the only U.S. airline to offer nonstop service to the Philippine capital from the continental U.S. It will use its largest aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER, for the route.

The carrier will also add a second nonstop flight between San Francisco and Taipei, Taiwan, also starting Oct. 29, and it plans to resume service to Tokyo's Narita Airport from Los Angeles in addition to flights between Los Angeles and the more city-centric Haneda International Airport.

Quayle said Tokyo flights have been in high demand since Japan lifted travel restrictions earlier this year.