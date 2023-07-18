Wall Street is getting more optimistic the U.S. can avoid a recession

Wall Street has gone from more than a year of worrying about a recession to thinking that one actually may not happen. In recent days, some prominent voices have voiced sentiment that even with a flurry of interest rate hikes , a weakening consumer and significantly tighter credit conditions, the U.S. can skirt a downturn. "It takes a lot of guts to bet against the U.S. economy," Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman told CNBC's Leslie Picker during a live " Squawk on the Street " interview that aired Tuesday. "Bank balance sheets are strong, personal balance sheets are strong. We are near the end of the rate increase period. Earnings have been generally a little more positive." At this point, the outgoing executive said, it doesn't even matter much if the U.S. hits a technical recession. "What matters is if you have a deep recession that changes the unemployment, and that's not happening," he said. The "no recession" sentiment seems to be spreading. Goldman Sachs has cut its recession probability outlook to 20%, from as high as 35% at one point, on the belief that the storm clouds forming over the domestic economy are beginning to break. That has come even though the yield curve, a tell-tale sign for recessions, remains deeply inverted. "In early March, we highlighted the risk that economic growth could improve in 2023 because of fading headwinds from monetary and fiscal policy tightening, strong consumer income growth, and a possible bottom in the housing and manufacturing sectors," Goldman economist Spencer Hill said in a client note. "While the spring bank failures seemed to reduce the odds of this outcome, our review of official and alternative data suggests that this growth rebound may have happened anyway," he added. "If so, the strong growth momentum to start the third quarter will help offset the mounting drag from reduced bank lending, which has stagnated in recent weeks." To be sure, Goldman is not anticipating gangbusters growth — the firm sees GDP rising at a 1.1% annualized pace in the second half of the year — but it does see enough signs to wonder, as stated in the title of Hill's note: "Has growth picked back up?" That feeling is buoyed by a sharp pickup in domestic demand, which is tracking at a 2.6% annualized gain in the second quarter. The firm also noted signs that manufacturing, which has been in contraction for months, is finally bottoming. Hill also noted that home sales are "no longer plummeting" but declining gradually, providing some hope for that sector of the economy. Though Tuesday's retail sales report was a disappointment, with the 0.2% monthly gain falling below the 0.5% consensus estimate, most of the other data has been good. In fact, the Citi Economic Surprise Index, which gauges actual readings against expectations, is near its highest level since mid-March 2021. Investors are still expecting the Federal Reserve to raise benchmark interest rates when it meets next week. But Gorman suggested that could be the last increase. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee is among those who think the economy can avoid a recession even with 5 percentage points worth of rate hikes since March 2022. In a recent CNBC interview, Goolsbee spoke of a "golden path" in which the central bank is going to "going to succeed at [bringing down inflation] and to do that without a recession would be a triumph" Wall Street professionals are grudgingly taking notice. The Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey for July saw a shift in those expecting an economic downturn. While 48% still see a global recession happening by the end of the first quarter in 2024, the number of those expecting no recession climbed to 19%, a 5 percentage point increase from June. Finally, those expecting a "soft landing" for the economy rose to 68%, against just 21% of those who see a hard landing.