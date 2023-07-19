Asia markets set for mixed open as investors digest Wall Street's strong earnings

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a mixed open on Wednesday as investors digest better-than-expected results from Wall Street.

Overall, the earnings season was off to a strong start. Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported, 84% exceeded profit estimates, according to FactSet.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 looks to extend its gains from Tuesday, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,860, and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,730 against its last close at 32,493.

However, business sentiment in Japan among manufacturers declined for the first time in six months in July, according to the Reuters Tankan survey, which measures confidence among large Japanese companies.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,278, lower than the index's last close of 7,283.8. Australia will see its unemployment figures out Thursday, seen as critical to the central bank on whether it will continue to hike rates.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to continue sliding after falling more than 2% on Tuesday, with futures at 18,898 compared to the HSI's last close of 19,015.72.