Cramer's Lightning Round: Trip advisor isn't good enough

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Tripadvisor: "I think it's right that trip advisor has been left behind, I don't think they're good enough. I prefer Bookings, and I think that Brian Chesky is putting together amazing numbers, as we said when it was at 90, for Airbnb."
Luminar Technologies: "I feel terrible about Luminar, because I think it's going lower, that's how I feel about Luminar."
Shockwave Medical: "I've got to tell you, I am drawn to it as perhaps a positive sign, particularly because medical device stocks are very much in, but I do recommend EW even more. that's right, EW."
Stellantis: "I like Stellantis, it's just too cheap, people don't believe. I think that's wrong. I think you've got a winner."
Akoya Biosciences: "Total speculative stock, losing money, you have to do that in small increments, it's just too, it's too outlandish for this guy."
Vitesse Energy: "This is a way to be able to own oil without owning oil, and I think it's a smart way, and I am behind it 100%."
Pfizer: "Pfizer, well I got to tell you, Dr. Bourla has got to put that money to work better, and by the way, he's got to start working more with Nurtec. As the chief spokesperson for the American Migraine Foundation, Nurtec is an amazing drug. He owns it, let's do more with it."
Vistra: "Who is this guy George for constantly stumping me? I don't know this one either! I bet you it's a darn good stock. Vistra, I'll put it right down there with MRG, this guy's good."
