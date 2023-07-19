Mad Money

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Trip advisor isn't good enough

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Tripadvisor's year-to-date stock performance.

Tripadvisor: "I think it's right that trip advisor has been left behind, I don't think they're good enough. I prefer Bookings, and I think that Brian Chesky is putting together amazing numbers, as we said when it was at 90, for Airbnb."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Luminar Technologies' year-to-date stock performance.

Luminar Technologies: "I feel terrible about Luminar, because I think it's going lower, that's how I feel about Luminar."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Shockwave Medical's year-to-date stock performance.

related investing news

Cramer: The Cassandras are wrong about the market (again) — here's why I'm upbeat
CNBC Investing Club
Cramer: The Cassandras are wrong about the market (again) — here's why I'm upbeat
3 days ago

Shockwave Medical: "I've got to tell you, I am drawn to it as perhaps a positive sign, particularly because medical device stocks are very much in, but I do recommend EW even more. that's right, EW."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Stellantis' year-to-date stock performance.

Stellantis: "I like Stellantis, it's just too cheap, people don't believe. I think that's wrong. I think you've got a winner."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Akoya Biosciences' year-to-date stock performance.

Akoya Biosciences: "Total speculative stock, losing money, you have to do that in small increments, it's just too, it's too outlandish for this guy."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Vitesse Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Vitesse Energy: "This is a way to be able to own oil without owning oil, and I think it's a smart way, and I am behind it 100%."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Pfizer's year-to-date stock performance.

Pfizer: "Pfizer, well I got to tell you, Dr. Bourla has got to put that money to work better, and by the way, he's got to start working more with Nurtec. As the chief spokesperson for the American Migraine Foundation, Nurtec is an amazing drug. He owns it, let's do more with it."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Vistra's year-to-date stock perforrmance.

Vistra: "Who is this guy George for constantly stumping me? I don't know this one either! I bet you it's a darn good stock. Vistra, I'll put it right down there with MRG, this guy's good."

Lightning Round: I like Stellantis even though people think it's too cheap, says Jim Cramer
watch now
VIDEO4:5604:56
Lightning Round: I like Stellantis even though people think it's too cheap, says Jim Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com