European stocks head for mixed open; UK inflation data due

European stocks look set for a mixed open Wednesday, with eyes on inflation and earnings.

The U.K. releases consumer price index figures at 7 a.m. BST, which will be closely watched for any signs that intense price pressures are easing.

The consensus expectation among economists polled by Reuters is for an annual headline print of 8.2%, down from 8.7% in May, with core inflation holding steady at 7.1%.

The British pound was slightly lower against the U.S. dollar at $1.302 ahead of the announcement.

In Europe, earnings are out from Dutch chip industry giant ASML . Stateside, Goldman Sachs will report before the open. Netflix , Tesla , IBM and United Airlines will post earnings after the close.

U.S. stock futures were little changed overnight after the three major averages marked their highest closes since April 2022.

Asia-Pacific markets were higher as they reacted to U.S. earnings.