Goldman Sachs reports mixed second-quarter results. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Goldman Sachs . The bank announced its second-quarter results before the market opened Wednesday and finished the trading day up nearly 1%. The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed the results including its profit, which fell 58% to $1.22 billion. This was due in part to losses related to GreenSky, which the firm acquired in 2021. Goldman Sachs is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust Portfolio.