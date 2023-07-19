How 3 big tech companies are capitalizing on AI

Club names Salesforce (CRM), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) are showing their pricing power when it comes to artificial intelligence, as Big Tech expands its efforts to turn a profit with the rapidly-evolving technology. Over the past year, the AI arms race has bolstered the tech sector on Wall Street, with big-name companies announcing successive plans to incorporate new iterations into their businesses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has climbed more than 38% year-to-date on the back of AI, fueling optimism on the Street and in Silicon Valley. The boom in AI offers a $6 trillion opportunity for tech companies, according to a Morgan Stanley report from April, citing the potential for the nascent technology to revolutionize online search, e-commerce and content for the major players. Here's the latest AI developments at Salesforce, Apple and Microsoft — along with our take on the news. MSFT YTD mountain Microsoft (MSFT) year-to-date performance. The news: Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled the costs for its new generative AI subscription service, which will charge users an extra $30 per month to use the feature with popular products like Word, Excel and Teams. Microsoft's Copilot could increase monthly prices for customers as much as 83%, according to the company. Shares of Microsoft surged 4% on the news, before giving a up a fraction of those gains Wednesday. Following the announcement, Barclays raised its price target on Microsoft to $445 a share, up from $336. Elsewhere, Wells Fargo forecasted an incremental revenue opportunity of $60 billion for the product. The Club's take: Microsoft will likely bring in additional revenue through the software giant's recurring subscriptions from its enterprise customers. The product's $30 monthly costs came in much higher than estimates of $10, showing Microsoft has the pricing power needed for its mission-critical software and generative AI services. The stock will likely rise as a result, and we advise investors not to sell shares just yet. "My friends, who are in this business [of] enterprise software, think the Copilot is amazing and they will pay the $30 without a problem," Jim Cramer said Wednesday. "That's very incremental. It's a remarkable product." AAPL YTD mountain Apple (AAPL) year-to-date performance. The news: On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on its own generative AI software, in a move that could put the iPhone maker in direct competition with Microsoft and Alphabet 's (GOOGL) Google. Though the report notes that a generative AI chatbot that "essentially replicates Bard, ChatGPT and Bing AI, and doesn't include any novel features or technology" is already being used internally, it's less clear what Apple's consumer-facing angle might be for the new technology. The Club's take: It should come as no surprise that we are obviously pleased to hear that Apple is working on its own generative AI product. Though the company has implemented some form of artificial intelligence throughout its ecosystem, we haven't yet seen an AI product on par with, or as directly interactive as, OpenAI's ChatGPT — the technology Microsoft has incorporated into its Bing search engine — or Google's BARD. A generative AI experience built into Apple devices, however, would be an entirely new feature for users. Apple's smart assistant Siri would be the natural place to implement generative AI within the Apple ecosystem. One challenge, however, is that Apple places an immense focus on user privacy. Given that a large language model on par with ChatGPT and BARD would need to learn and remember past user interactions, the privacy element is likely under review at the company and indicates a longer go-to-market timeframe. But if they clear that hurdle, it could be a game changer for the company's product offerings. CRM YTD mountain Salesforce (CRM) year-to-date performance. The news: Salesforce has officially brought generative AI features to two flagship products, Sales Cloud and Service Cloud, advancing the enterprise software company's revenue strategy for the buzzy technology trend. In a press release Wednesday, Salesforce said its Sales GPT and Service GPT tools were now more widely available, ending the pilot phase that granted access to a limited number of customers. Salesforce shares rose more than 2% Wednesday, to more than $233 each. Sales GPT and Service GPT are included within the company's Sales Cloud Einstein and Service Cloud Einstein products, respectively, which cost $50 per month per user. Einstein is the brand name for Salesforce's existing basket of AI tools, such as predictive models, and was first unveiled in 2016 . The company promotes both generative AI tools as a way to improve productivity . The Club's take: By expanding the availability of Sales and Service GPT, Salesforce is making its existing offerings even more attractive and indispensable to customers. We've long believed this to be true – and that's why we greeted Salesforce's price-hike announcement last week with open arms – but Wednesday's incremental generative AI updates reinforce our conviction. Consider that a recent KeyBanc Capital Markets survey of more than 100 small-and-midsize businesses found that more than 75% of respondents believe it's important to evaluate the generative AI capabilities of software vendors. The same survey also found that spending on customer-relationship management software is among the highest budget priorities. Morgan Stanley's chief information officer survey reached a similar conclusion last week. Against this backdrop, it's encouraging to see Salesforce use AI to ensure its offerings for customer-relationship management maintain their competitive position. It should help its standing not only with existing customers, but potential new ones, too. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long MSFT, AAPL, CRM, GOOGL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. 