My top 10 things to watch Wednesday, July 19 1. Goldman Sachs (GS) quarter is not as good as Club name Morgan Stanley (MS) results from Tuesday. But, GS is going back to core and would have had much higher return on equity (ROE), more than double, if it didn't have to clean things up with GreenSky. Wealth Management at Goldman is very good. MS also crushed it on wealth management. Our other Club financial Wells Fargo (WFC) reported solid quarter last week. 2. The Dow on Wednesday looks to make it eight straight sessions higher. Boosted in recent days, with earnings season off to a strong start. The Dow's seven-session winning streak is the longest stretch of gains since March 2021. The S & P 500 and the Nasdaq also jumped Tuesday. The Nasdaq has risen over 37% year to date. That's unbelievably about double the S & P 500's gain, which by any benchmark is in itself amazing. While creeping higher recently, the Dow has only advanced nearly 5.5%. 3. Club name Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) loses a closely watched California talc court case. Ordered to pay a 24-year-old man dying of cancer $18.8 million. The jury verdict will be appealed. But this is another prompt that J & J will not be able to wrangle enough plaintiff support for its $8.9 billion talc settlement offer. The federal appeals judge looking into it will most likely reject it anyway. I'm losing faith in the J & J legal team right now. 4. Reuters : AT & T (T) jumped nearly 7% on Wednesday after the telecom giant said that lead cables made up only a small part of its wireline network, easing fears of an expensive clean-up. 5. Carvana (CVNA) shares soar more than 30% early Wednesday after the used car retailer reached a deal to reduce its debt by $1.2 billion. The company also plans to sell as much as $1 billion worth of stock to raise capital and restructure. Carvana co-founder and CEO Ernie Garcia on "Mad Money" on Wednesday evening. 6. Barclays raises price target on Club holding Microsoft (MSFT) to $445 per share from $336 as surprise pricing for Copilot, which adds AI to Microsoft 365, shows real demand. $30 per month. The analysts keep their overweight (buy) rating. Lots of other PT hikes from Wall Street research firms, including JPMorgan, Bank of America, Mizuho and Wells Fargo, to name a handful. 7. Club stock Salesforce (CRM) unveils its Einstein GPT. Great explainer of how it all works on my Twitter feed . Pretty good time saver. 8. Meta Platforms (META), also a hot Club name, gets price target hike at Truist to $340 per share from $265. The analysts keep buy rating; see ad spending pickup helping quarterly results out next week. BofA raises price target on Club name Apple (AAPL) to $210 per share from $190. Keeps neutral (hold) rating ahead of Aug. 3 release. The analysts there expect a "mostly inline" quarter. 9. Club stock Constellation Brands (STZ) pop more than 4% after the Corona and Modelo beer company made a slew of announcements to enhance its corporate governance. Adds two board members. Reveals it's working with activist investor group Elliott Management. 10. Halliburton (HAL) quarter: beat on adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) but miss on revenue. Margin story. Need to hear the conference call. We trimmed HAL on Friday, as the Club stock's tear over the last month had flipped our position from a loss to a hard-fought gain. Our other two oil stocks, Coterra Energy (CTRA) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), report their quarters in August.

