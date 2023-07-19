CNBC Daily Open: Investment banking’s coming back

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Market momentum

All major U.S. indexes advanced Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its seventh consecutive day of gains as investors digested better-than-expected corporate earnings. Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Wednesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 1.2%, extending its losses of over 2% yesterday, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.78% even as business sentiment in the country fell in July.

Microsoft 365 + $30

Microsoft shares popped around 4% to hit an all-time high after the company announced pricing for its new artificial intelligence service. Named Copilot, the service costs an additional $30 per month, on top of the base Microsoft 365 subscription for Office products. Microsoft also announced its Bing Chat can now respond to images.

Banking boom

Morgan Stanley's shares jumped 6.45% after the bank reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and revenue. Revenue climbed 2% to $13.46 billion, boosted by a 16% increase in wealth management revenue. Meanwhile, investors pushed Bank of America shares up 4.42% on the bank's earnings and revenue beat for the second quarter. Both figures were also higher year on year.

I'm feeling unlucky

Google is cutting internet access for some employees to reduce the risk of cyberattacks, CNBC has learned. Employees chosen to participate in the new pilot program will only be able to access Google-owned websites, and will also be restricted from administrative permissions like installing software. "Googlers are frequent targets of attacks," one internal description viewed by CNBC stated.

[PRO] Predictions for the global market

