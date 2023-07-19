These stocks stand to gain from Biden's historic climate bill, according to BofA

President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16, 2022. In the almost-year since the historic climate bill was passed, 270 new clean energy projects have been announced with investments totaling $130 billion, according to a tally from Bank of America .

Companies that build clean technology and their suppliers will be big winners as energy infrastructure goes through the transition from depending on fossil fuels to decarbonized sources of energy, a recent BofA research note said.

In that research note, BofA identified stocks that stand to benefit from the IRA, organized by themes. The list includes only stocks that BofA has rated as "buy," and this list includes only those that have a climate tie-in. (The IRA also included some reforms to prescription drugs, but stocks related to those provisions are excluded here.) Some stocks cross multiple sectors, so are listed more than once.