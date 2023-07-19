Working less this summer can help you be more productive—here's how

It can be hard to focus on work when temperatures are climbing into the hundreds and every other person you follow on Instagram is vacationing in Europe.

If you're wishing you were anywhere else but at work this summer, you're not alone: A Harvard study found that workers are less productive in warmer weather because when they're stuck indoors on a sunny day, they daydream about being outside.

Even if you can't slack off at your job — or take a break from work altogether — it is possible to work less and still be productive in the summer.

"Working fewer hours in the summer doesn't mean you're neglecting your responsibilities and doing a bad job," says Marisa Jo Mayes, a self-employed TikTok creator and startup founder who coined the "Bare Minimum Mondays" workplace trend. "It just means you're freeing yourself from the expectation that you need to go above and beyond at your job as a minimum, which is ridiculous during a season of rest."

It might feel counterintuitive, but past research has shown that slowing down at work can also help curb stress, thus making it easier to focus and be productive.

Here, Mayes and two productivity experts share their best advice for getting more work done in less time during the summer: