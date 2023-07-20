5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

In this article NFLX

1. Eight in a row

The Dow extended its winning streak to eight sessions Wednesday, its longest tear since 2019. The blue-chip index is performing well as companies' quarterly results come in stronger than expected in this young earnings season. Thursday morning brings more earnings, too, including Johnson & Johnson and American Airlines. Investors will also digest weekly jobless claims data and existing home sales. Follow live market updates.

2. Netflix vs the world

The Netflix logo on a laptop arranged in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York, July 16, 2023. Tiffany Hagler-Geard | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of Netflix fell in off-hours trading, but aside from a miss on revenue, the streaming giant's earnings report Wednesday exceeded expectations on profit and subscriber additions. The results show that Netflix is indeed benefiting from its password-sharing crackdown. A little profit-taking should be expected given that Netflix's stock is up more than 60% this year through Wednesday's close. The company is in a stronger position than other big media companies, which are struggling to make their streaming offerings profitable. Now with two strikes shutting down Hollywood, Netflix can depend more on its international offerings as competitors burn through content.

3. Tesla's margin crunch

Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Chesnot | Getty Images

Tesla beat on the top and bottom lines when it reported earnings after the bell Wednesday, but weak profit margin numbers and a warning about a production slowdown appeared to drag on the stock during off-hours trading. "We continue to target 1.8 million vehicle deliveries this year, but expect Q3 production will be a little bit down because we've got summer shutdowns for a lot of factory upgrades," CEO Elon Musk said. While the EV maker has of late delivered more vehicles to customers, much of it has been driven by price cuts. That, in turn, has squeezed Tesla's operating and gross margins, which hit their lowest level in at least five quarters, CNBC's Lora Kolodny reports.

4. Medtech lifts J&J

In this photo illustration the stock trading graph of Johnson and Johnson is seen on a smartphone screen. Rafael Henrique | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson raised its outlook for the year as it posted higher-than-expected second quarter revenue Thursday morning. The company benefited from growth in medtech sales, which was the result of an increase in non-urgent surgeries that were put off during the pandemic. The positive report and higher guidance come as J&J's stock has been struggling. It's down about 10% so far this year through Wednesday's close, compared with broader market gains.

5. Russia hits Ukraine's ports

Fragments of a missile shot down during a night strike in Odesa on July 19, 2023. Oleksandr Gimanov | Afp | Getty Images