Asia markets mostly fall ahead of key economic data out of China, Australia and Japan

People ride an escalator at a shopping mall in Beijing on the second day of a holiday in late April 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Thursday ahead of a slew of economic data across the region.

Investors will be closely watching China's one and five-year loan prime rates to see if the country's government will attempt to spur growth by cutting rates, days after China's second quarter GDP came in below expectations.

Japan's Nikkei 225 opened down 0.48%, while the Topix was 0.22% lower as Japan posted a surprise trade surplus of 43 billion yen ($308 million), its first surplus in 23 months.

South Korea's Kospi fell 0.54%, with the Kosdaq retreating from its 16-month high to see a larger loss of 0.8%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 bucked the trend and rose 0.53%, ahead of its unemployment figures for June. The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6%, according to a Reuters poll.

In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set for a rebound after two straight days of losses, with futures at 18,970 compared to the HSI's close of 18,952.31.