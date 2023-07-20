LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets mostly fall ahead of key economic data out of China, Australia and Japan
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Thursday ahead of a slew of economic data across the region.
Investors will be closely watching China's one and five-year loan prime rates to see if the country's government will attempt to spur growth by cutting rates, days after China's second quarter GDP came in below expectations.
Japan's Nikkei 225 opened down 0.48%, while the Topix was 0.22% lower as Japan posted a surprise trade surplus of 43 billion yen ($308 million), its first surplus in 23 months.
South Korea's Kospi fell 0.54%, with the Kosdaq retreating from its 16-month high to see a larger loss of 0.8%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 bucked the trend and rose 0.53%, ahead of its unemployment figures for June. The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6%, according to a Reuters poll.
In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set for a rebound after two straight days of losses, with futures at 18,970 compared to the HSI's close of 18,952.31.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes gained as the corporate earnings season continued, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and its longest winning streak in nearly four years.
The Dow traded 0.31% higher to register its eighth straight day of gains, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.24%. The Nasdaq Composite saw the smallest gains, adding 0.03%
Japan records first trade surplus in almost two years
Japan recorded a surprise trade surplus of 43.05 billion yen ($308.5 million) in June, marking the first time in 23 months that the world's third-largest economy has posted a surplus.
This was a sharp reversal from the 1.38 trillion yen deficit recorded in May, and the 1.37 trillion yen seen in June 2022.
Government data showed that the surplus was mainly due to a fall in imports. Imports slid 12.9% year on year in June, while exports recorded a 1.5% rise compared with the same period last year.
— Lim Hui Jie
Second-quarter earnings scorecard
Second-quarter earnings season is just getting started, with 10% of S&P 500 companies posting results so far. Of the 50 companies that have reported, 64% have topped revenue estimates, while 80% have beaten earnings per share expectations, according to Refinitiv data.
Based on the blended growth rate, earnings are expected to fall more 8.2% from a year ago and revenues are expected to drop 0.8% year over year. The rate combines data from firms that have already reported data and those waiting to report.
— Samantha Subin
Goldman Sachs misses on earnings
Wall Street behemoth Goldman Sachs undershot expectations for the second-quarter on Wednesday, despite the firm trying to level expectations beforehand.
Goldman reported an adjusted $3.08 per share and $10.9 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv forecasted $3.18 and $10.84 billion, respectively. Goldman stock slipped 0.4% in premarket trading.
— Brian Evans
Regional bank stocks rise after first wave of earnings
Investors appear to breathing a sigh of relief after the first wave of regional bank earnings.
The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) rose about 1% in early trading as investors and analysts shift through reports from Western Alliance, US Bancorp and others.
Shares of Phoenix-based Western Alliance rose more than 2% despite earnings per share of $1.96 per share, 2 cents below estimates, according to Refinitiv.
— Jesse Pound
Agricultural commodities rise Wednesday
Corn, wheat and soybeans jumped Wednesday. Concerns over dry weather forecasts in the U.S. Midwest and Russian air strikes on the Black Sea port of Odessa following its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative spurred wheat prices higher.
Wheat futures are up 5.4% Wednesday and almost 6% week to date, on track for their best week since June 23.
Soybean futures are up 1.7% as of Wednesday morning, reaching a high of 437.4 dollars per short ton.
Corn futures jumped 3.1%Wednesday to 551.5 cents per bushel. Corn is up 7.2% week to date, on track for its best week since May 26.
— Hakyung Kim, Nick Wells