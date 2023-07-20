Cramer's Lightning Round: KeyCorp is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Illumina's year-to-date stock portfolio.

Illumina : "That's too much, that's too much. Illumina is not even as good as Danaher. Be careful, that's too much Illumina."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Compass Pathways' year-to-date stock performance.

Compass Pathways : "Treatment resistant depression is incredibly difficult, no one's really had a handle on it. J&J does have a good drug for it right now, but it's just very, very difficult."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon KeyCorp's year-to-date stock performance.

KeyCorp : "Today they reported a disappointing number. Ok, so the stock got hammered immediately , and then bingo! It reverses and goes up. It is time to buy the stock of KeyCorp, which is an excellent company."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Eaton's year-to-date stock performance.

Eaton : "Then you've done well, and that new change in management has done incredibly well. It is really the linchpin of the entire change going towards electric vehicles. You are smart, you've got a horse sense."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Verve Therapeutics' year-to-date stock performance.

Verve Therapeutics : "Verve is trying to do that, and it would be remarkable if it does it, because many people are taking some very difficult drugs to reduce cholesterol. Some of us are allergic to them, and it's really been unbelievable if we could find something like this. So it would be fabulous, but it's very speculative."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Informatica's year-to-date stock performance.

Informatica : "Informatica, I like them before it went private, I liked it after. But the problem is now there are too many companies who do exactly what Informatica does, although they do it really well, and that's what's causing the problem, that's what keeps me from saying buy, buy, buy."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon ASML Holding's year-to-date stock performance.

ASML Holding : "The quarter was good, but it didn't matter because Taiwan Semi said that they don't need as much capital equipment, and they're the largest capital equipment buyer in the country. I think you got to wait three days before ASML is going to bottom, probably get it around six hundred."