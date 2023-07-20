How the Middle East is preparing for the post-oil, EV era of transportation

U.S. electric vehicle maker Lucid Group will set up its first overseas factory in Saudi Arabia, the company announced.

When BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, announced this week it was adding the head of the world's largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, to its board of directors, some investors might have been caught off guard given BlackRock's leading role in the market when it comes to investing in a low-carbon future. But CEO Larry Fink, who has been under intense pressure for his embrace of ESG, specifically cited Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser's "understanding of the global energy industry and the drivers of the shift towards a low carbon economy."

The Middle East, a region long known for its oil and gas riches, is investing in a new, more sustainable future potentially dominated by electric vehicles.

Saudi Arabia has been working on its own brand of electric vehicles, Ceer. It also owns about 60% of luxury EV maker Lucid Motors , into which its public fund recently invested another $1.8 billion.

The electric vehicle sector is booming in Israel, with electric vehicle deliveries in the first half of this year over 210% higher than the same period last year. In Bahrain, Gauss Auto, an American manufacturing corporation, partnered this year with Bahraini company Marson Group to open an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the country.

"There's a growing recognition that countries need to do something on climate," said Tammy Klein, chairperson of the Electric Vehicle Council. "I think Middle Eastern countries are no different."

"These government industry partnerships, we have them here in the U.S. too. We have them in Europe, and all over the world, not just on electrification, but on charging and on other fuels types. So what they're doing is, I think, very standard. And I think it makes a lot of sense," Klein said.

One of the latest initiatives to bring the EV future to the Mideast is a UAE partnership with Einride, an autonomous electric trucking company headquartered in Sweden and focused on the logistics market.

Just over a month ago, Einride, which ranked No. 13 on CNBC's 2023 Disruptor 50 list, announced a partnership with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to establish sustainable shipping within the region. It's just a memorandum of understanding at this point, but does mark Einride's entrance into the Middle East and a plan to develop the region's largest autonomous and electric fleet of trucks, which is expected to take five years to complete.

"This collaboration gets to the core of what Einride provides – the transformation to effective and sustainable shipping that is fully electric," said Robert Falck, the company's CEO and founder, in a statement.

Referred to as the Falcon Rise project, Einride plans to deploy a freight mobility grid ranging over 300 miles across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, made up of 2,000 electric trucks, 200 autonomous trucks and eight charging stations.

"By partnering on this deal, we'll be able to showcase how entire regions are able to make the switch in an intelligent and cost-effective way," Falck said.