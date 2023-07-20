India's smartphone shipments stabilize after three quarters of decline, report shows

A man takes a photo with a Samsung phone with multiple cameras in Old Delhi, India on Oct. 28, 2022.

India's smartphone market stabilized in the second quarter with 36.1 million units shipped, according to a report by Canalys.

That figure represents a 1% dip from a year ago, far better than the 20% drop in the first quarter. Shipments also declined by 27% and 6% in the fourth and third quarter of 2022, respectively.

"With a troubled few quarters behind us, the market has finally gained momentum heading into the second half," said Sanyam Chaurasia, analyst at Canalys. "During Q2, there was a slight improvement in macro indicators, with increased manufacturing output and reduced inflation rates."

Compared with the previous quarter, the market grew 18% as inventory levels improved, which Canalys attributed to a better business environment.

"Smartphone vendors are acclimatizing to the dynamic business environment, focusing on ensuring long-term sustainability," said Chaurasia.

Samsung continued to dominate in the second quarter, claiming about 18% market share with 6.6 million shipments, according to Canalys. Vivo followed closely shipping 6.4 million phones, while Xiaomi ranked third with 5.4 million shipments.