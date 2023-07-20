A winning ticket for the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot was sold—what Mark Cuban says the winner should do next

After three months without a winner, a lucky ticket holder in California has finally won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot — the third-highest in history.

The ticket was purchased in the Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles. The winner now has a choice of an annuitized prize of $1.08 billion or a lump sum payment of $558.1 million.

The annuity payout is spread out over 30 years, while the lump sum is paid right away. Most winners choose the lump sum payout, even though it's less than half of the jackpot's listed amount, because those funds can be reinvested right away, rather than incrementally over 30 years.

However, Mark Cuban, self-made billionaire and star of ABC's "Shark Tank," has a different take on what the winner should do with the money.