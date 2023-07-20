Medicare Part B premiums may increase in 2024, prompted by a new Alzheimer's treatment

bymuratdeniz | E+ | Getty Images

watch now

The estimate is subject to change. "We'll know in maybe two to three months what the Part B premium will be for 2024," said Juliette Cubanski, deputy director of the Program on Medicare Policy at KFF. If Part B premiums go up next year prompted by the new Alzheimer's drug, it will not be the first time. There was a 15% bump to Part B premiums between 2021 and 2022, which was "substantially above the norm," when another Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm, emerged, according to KFF. However, Part B premiums dropped by 3% for 2023 in response to Medicare's decision to limit Aduhelm coverage.

How Part B premiums affect Social Security checks

The Senior Citizens League is currently predicting a 3% Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2024, based on the latest government inflation data. That would be substantially lower than the record 8.7% increase beneficiaries saw this year. But just how much more beneficiaries may see in their checks will depend on the size of the Part B premium for next year, according to Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League.

Medicare Part B premium payments are typically deducted directly from monthly Social Security checks. The risk for individuals with lower benefits is that they will see no increase to their benefits after the Medicare Part B premiums are deducted, according to Johnson. In the past, the combination of the fluctuation of Social Security cost-of-living adjustments and Medicare Part B premiums has led some beneficiaries to see no increase to their monthly checks for two or three years at a time, she noted. "It can lead to several years of no increases in benefits, even though the real inflation they experience is still occurring," Johnson said. "It leaves them relying more on savings or going into debt."

What new treatment means for Medicare patients

Medicare will cover Leqembi for patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia with confirmed amyloid plaques, according to KFF. It is unknown how many Medicare patients will meet the prescribing requirements for the drug or how many will opt to take it, KFF points out. However, Leqembi and other treatments will likely lead to higher Medicare spending, since the vast majority of patients who would qualify for the drugs are covered by Medicare, Cubanski said. Leqembi is priced at $26,500 before insurance coverage. Medicare patients may pay more than $5,000 annually for the treatment, according to KFF.

Jasmin Merdan | Moment | Getty Images