PayPal, Alphabet and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about which stocks and exchange-traded funds to buy, hold or sell. Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said the defense sector is a good space to be in and how investors can play it with the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) , or with stocks like Huntington Ingalls or Lockheed Martin . Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone talked about why investors may want to hold onto PayPal despite its lower share price and lack of significant upward movement this year. Finally, Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust detailed why investors need to keep a keen eye on Alphabet 's costs and spending when thinking about buying the stock.