As 'quiet luxury' takes over: 4 subtle signs of wealth, according to a self-made millionaire

Vacation homes near the nicest beaches. The latest models of luxury cars. Birthday parties that would put your average wedding to shame.

It used to be easier to pick out the 1%.

But with trends like "quiet luxury," in which high earners opt for less flashy status symbols, it might not be so obvious.

Still, if you look closely, there are subtle indicators of ultra-wealth, says self-made millionaire Ramit Sethi in a recent newsletter.