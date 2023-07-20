Ukraine war live updates: Russia batters Ukrainian ports amid growing supply fears; 19 wounded at Mykolaiv

Fragments of a missile shot down during a night strike in Odesa on July 19, 2023.

Russia launched strikes on Ukrainian port cities for a third consecutive day, Ukraine's air force said Thursday, as concerns mounted over the threat to global food supplies from closed trade routes.

The areas targeted Wednesday store about a million tons of food, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, with the port terminal that suffered the most damage containing 60,000 tons of agricultural products that were set to be shipped to China.

In Mykolaiv, a city near the Black Sea, at least 19 people were injured, said regional military administration head Vitaly Kim on Telegram, according to a Google translation.

Russian on Monday suspended a humanitarian corridor, the U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, which has allowed the delivery of Ukrainian grains to global markets.

Russia's Ministry of Defense later said it would consider all vessels sailing toward Ukrainian ports to be military cargo carriers.