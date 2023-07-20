Student loan borrowers in these 10 states will have over $45,000 in debt forgiven, on average

Are you a current student working multiple jobs to get ahead on your loans, or graduate debt-free? Email reporter Isabel Engel if you're interested in being featured in a future Make It article.

Last week, the Biden administration announced student debt relief would be coming for over 800,000 borrowers, thanks to fixes to income-driven repayment plans.

A total of $39 billion in debt forgiveness will be rolling out in the coming weeks for borrowers with older student loans. Those on IDR plans become eligible to have their remaining balances forgiven after 20 or 25 years of payments, depending on the loan type and when they took it out.

Eligible borrowers have already begun receiving notifications that they will see some or all of their debts cleared, and the administration says discharges will begin 30 days later.