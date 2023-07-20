CNBC Daily Open: Expectations can matter more than numbers

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Cautious rise

U.S. stocks edged up slightly Wednesday as traders digested earnings reports, with Tesla, Netflix and IBM reporting after the bell. Europe's Stoxx 600 Index added 0.3% as oil and gas stocks rose 1.1%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 had a much better day, advancing 1.8% after the country's inflation figures came in cooler than expected. More on those stories below.

Tesla's record revenue

Tesla booked record revenue of $24.93 billion, a quarter-on-quarter increase of almost 7% thanks to price cuts. However, that meant operating margin dropped to 9.6%, the lowest for the last five quarters. Still, net income increased 20% from last year to $2.7 billion. Both profit and revenue beat Wall Street's expectations. Shares sank 4.5% in extended trading.

Netflix's crackdown worked

Netflix's second-quarter revenue rose 3% to $8.19 billion from a year earlier and net income increased 3.47% to $1.49 billion. Subscribers jumped 5.9 million last quarter as Netflix stopped password sharing. Netflix also removed its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S. and U.K. Its shares plunged 8.66% in after-hours trading, but that's a sign investors are selling shares to lock in profits, CNBC's Alex Sherman wrote.

Not all that is Goldman glitters

Goldman Sachs' profit fell 58% to $1.22 billion, or $3.08 a share, missing estimates. Goldman's decline in trading and losses related to GreenSky sapped around $3.95 from per share earnings. Revenue fell 8% to $10.9 billion, marginally beating expectations.

Some relief in the UK

U.K. inflation in June cooled to 7.9% year over year, below economists' projection of 8.2%. May's consumer price index reading was 8.7%, so that's a significant drop in the rate of price increases. On a monthly basis, prices increased by only 0.1%. The yield on the two-year U.K. government bond plunged 20 basis points on the news.

[PRO] The Dow Theory

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has a lesser-known sibling: the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Both indexes recently closed at a 52-week high, in a sign the rally is broadening. CNBC Pro's Bob Pisani explains the "Dow Theory" and why it might matter to traders.