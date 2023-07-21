CNBC Investing Club

Bullish developments for three stocks across sectors — and our take, too

Kevin Stankiewicz
Eli Lilly and Company, Pharmaceutical company headquarters in Alcobendas, Madrid, Spain.
Cristina Arias | Cover | Getty Images

Morgan Stanley analysts believe the market for obesity drugs is even larger than initially expected, a finding that aligns with our rosy outlook on Eli Lilly (LLY). Meanwhile, commentary from one of Danaher's (DHR) competitors is sending shares of the Club holding surging Friday, while the top boss at one of our chipmakers offered reassuring remarks around managing geopolitical risks.