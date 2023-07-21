King Charles III to receive bumper pay rise after a shake-up of the British royal family’s finances

LONDON — The amount of money given to the British royal family by the U.K. government is projected to "increase significantly" in the coming years, according to the latest review of the annual Sovereign Grant.

Treasury officials said Thursday that the proportion of the Crown Estate's profits paid to the royals will be reduced to 12% from next year, down from the current rate of 25%.

Despite the percentage cut, an unexpected surge in profits means the royal family is poised to receive more money than in previous years.

The amount awarded as a sovereign grant is tied to the profits generated by the crown estate, which covers all of the hereditary assets belonging to the monarch, including large portions of land and vast swathes of British coastline and seabed.

The portfolio is worth a total of £16 billion ($20.5 billion), according to the crown estate, and generated "substantial additional income" from the offshore wind facilities owned by the royal family.

The sovereign grant, which is based on profits generated two years before the financial year in question, was worth £86.3 million this year — unchanged from the year before.

The royal family is forecast to generate profits of around £1.04 billion from the crown estate in 2023 to 2024 and £1.05 billion in 2024 to 2025, according to the latest report of the royal trustees on the sovereign grant.

At the new 12% formula, this means the monarchy could receive £124.8 million in 2025 to 2026 and £126 million the following year.