Mark Cuban says his 13-year-old son is a 'little mini-me,' selling candy at school: 'He's hustling'

Mark Cuban believes he became a billionaire because he's been hustling and selling since childhood. Now it seems that his teen son might have inherited a similar outlook.

Cuban recently bragged about his 13-year-old son Jake's side hustle selling candy at school on an episode of comedian Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show "Hart to Heart."

In the interview, which started streaming Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks owner and star of ABC's "Shark Tank" called his son "a little mini-me," on account of the teen's interest in figuring out the best way to turn a profit.

"He's hustling and selling stuff all of the time," Cuban said in the interview, adding that Jake is tracking and organizing his efforts, too.

"He shows me his spreadsheet because he's buying candy and selling it at school," Cuban told Hart, chuckling. "But he couldn't go pick up the candy where he wanted to pick it up because his sister wouldn't take him."

Looking to use DoorDash to have the candy delivered, Cuban's son then turned to him with a shrewd question, the billionaire said: "[He] was like, 'Does the $16 for DoorDash count as my cost of goods sold?'"

Hart noted that Cuban must have been "mind-blown" to see his son taking a candy side hustle so seriously.

"My smile got so big!" Cuban agreed.