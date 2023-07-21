The Dow edges up again, but stay vigilant with the market overbought

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Friday's key moments. Dow climbs higher Stick with Starbucks Watch earnings, Fed 1. Dow climbs higher for 10th day The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday edged up 0.22%, on track for its 10th consecutive positive session. The blue-chip index hasn't accomplished such a milestone since August 2017. The S & P 500 also was slightly higher Friday, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was mainly flat. A special rebalancing in the Nasdaq 100 — an index containing the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange — may be negatively impacting trading in mega-cap tech stocks Friday, but that should be temporary. Our bigger concern Friday is that the stock market remains overbought, according to the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator , so investors should keep stay vigilant in the event of a pullback. 2. Stick with Starbucks Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) rose nearly 2% Friday after Bank of America raised its price target on the coffee chain's stock to $150 per share, up from $131, while reiterating a buy rating. That implies about 49% upside from where Starbucks closed out Thursday's session. Analysts at the firm noted that second-quarter subway ridership in China — a key market for Starbucks — reached pre-Covid levels, which could mean more people stopped in to buy coffee while commuting. China's post-pandemic economic recovery has so far been softer than expected, but Starbucks should still see growth in country over the long term. We bought 50 shares of SBUX, at around $97 apiece, in late May. 3. Watch earnings, Fed Second-quarter earnings season ramps up next week, with nine Club holdings reporting between Tuesday and Friday. Danaher (DHR) and GE Healthcare (GEHC) kick things off Tuesday morning, followed by Microsoft (MSFT) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) on Tuesday evening. Our final report of the week is Friday morning, when we hear from Procter & Gamble (PG). Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's policymaking committee convenes on July 25 - 26. The market widely expects the Fed to raise interest rates by a further 25 basis points on Wednesday. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long SBUX, DHR, GEHC, MSFT, GOOGL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.