These companies set to report earnings next week have a record of beating expectations, including Visa

As earnings season continues in high swing next week, certain stocks may outperform after they announce their results. Technology earnings will be closely watched next week, as Wall Street continues to debate for how long the megacap tech rally can last. Google-parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel are among the names scheduled to release their earnings. Social media giant Meta is also set to report, along with chip maker NXP Semiconductor. Investors will also keep an eye on how consumer names such as Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble issue their forward outlook for insights on the state of the consumer. Companies whose quarterly results top analysts' estimates may see their shares rise in the resulting enthusiasm. Meanwhile, any names that miss expectations for the quarter could be at risk of a selloff. CNBC Pro screened for companies scheduled to report earnings next week and found the ones that have a history of outperforming analyst expectations. The following stocks have beat analyst expectations for earnings at least 70% of the time, and on average rise at least 1% following their earnings report, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group. Take a look at the names that made the list: Evercore Investment banking firm Evercore is set to announce earnings Wednesday before the bell. The company has topped estimates 78% and 80% of the time for earnings and revenue, respectively. The stock has risen an average of 1.3% within a day following its earnings announcements. This would further propel the stock from its 25.6% year-to-date jump. Shares have rallied more than 45% over the past 12 months. Visa Global payments company Visa , which is set to report Tuesday, has beaten earnings and revenue forecasts 95% and 89% of the time, respectively. The company's shares rise an average of 1% following its earnings. Oppenheimer recently reiterated its top pick designation on Visa despite some expected downsides from the resumption of student loan repayments later this year. Shares are up more than 15% in 2023. F5 Cloud services and security company F5 is one of the most consistent earnings outperformers on the list, with a record of beating expectations 85% of the time . Shares have added approximately 2% in the day following an earnings announcement. Shares are up almost 5% year to date but are down 4% over the past 12 months. The company will report results Monday after the main trading session. Logitech Computer peripherals manufacturer Logitech also made the list. The company has a 75% record of beating Wall Street's expectations during its quarterly earnings reports. Despite the tech share boom, the company has underperformed the broad market index in 2023, with shares gaining just 1.6% year to date. The company releases its quarterly results Monday after the bell. — CNBC's Michael Bloom and Fred Imbert contributed to this report.