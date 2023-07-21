This sleepy Dow ETF is gaining traction as the old-school average looks for a 10-day win streak

As the Dow Jones Industrial Average looks to extend its winning streak to double digits, investors appear to be coming around to an exchange-traded fund that tracks to the 30-stock group. The Dow rose for the ninth consecutive trading session Thursday, its longest winning streak since 2017. Meanwhile, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) has raked in more than $1 billion in net inflows over the past week. That makes it the second-most popular ETF during that period, according to FactSet. The $31 billion DIA is much smaller and sleepier than the dominant funds tracking other major averages, such as the SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) . For example, the DIA has not had a day this month with more than six million shares traded, while the SPY has not had a session where fewer than 32 million shares changed hands, according to FactSet. The increased interest in the DIA could be a sign that investors are looking for ways to be on the stock market rally as it broadens out beyond Big Tech. While the DIA does hold some tech names, including Microsoft , the fund's top holdings as of Thursday were UnitedHealth Group and Goldman Sachs . The DIA is still underperforming the broader market for the year, with a total return of about 7.5%. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.16%. Here are some other notable ETF data points from the past week. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) and the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) both cracked the top 10 for net inflows in a week where the bulk of bank earnings were reported. There are some potential signs that the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is turning around after a rough first half. The fund has gained more than 4% this month and brought in about $300 million in new cash over the past week. SPY saw abnormally high outflows of more than $10 billion over the past week. More than $6 billion of that came in one day, however, which suggests the data may be reflecting the actions of one or two large clients instead of showing a broader sentiment shift.