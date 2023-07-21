This year's big rally has come to only a few days, again challenging market-timers

The massive 2023 stock rally essentially has come down to just a handful of trading days, offering more proof of how difficult it is to time the market. Nearly all the S & P 500 's 18.1% gain this year can be traced to 10 days, all of which have coalesced around three general themes, according to a DataTrek Research analysis. "If 2023 to date is all some sort of huge head fake, the burden of proof for contrarian arguments is quite high," wrote DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas. "The year's market internals – slightly more up days than down – fit the classic definition of a bull or at least bull 'ish' market." Of the 137 trading days so far, 74 have been positive and 63 have been negative. The 10 best days have provided a return of 17.4%, or about 96% of the total increase. By contrast, last year's swoon on the S & P 500 could be traced to just five big losing days. The rally themes in 2023 have been a resilient labor market and gradually declining pace of inflation growth ; Big Tech profits, and the public and private sector response to the March banking crisis . While all three have been important, Colas said tech earnings are the most critical piece of the puzzle. "There is simply no other way for the S & P 500 to keep rallying," he wrote. "Tech and Tech-adjacent names are 39 percent of the index. While we're likely to meet this criteria in Q2 earnings season, it gets progressively harder for these companies to surprise on the upside as analysts reset expectations ever higher." One factor that could trigger big rallies through the rest of the year would be a Federal Reserve that indicates it is satisfied with progress on inflation and is ready to start loosening policy . However, that is more likely a 2024 story, as Fed officials have said repeatedly that they think inflation is too high and have indicated they expect more rate increases and no cuts before the end of this year. Colas said he remains optimistic, though, that further substantial gains can be achieved. "We just need a few more up days than down days over the balance of the year to see further gains for US stocks," he said. "There are 113 trading days left in 2023. If positive days outnumber negative ones by 5-10, we should rally into year-end just based on what has happened so far."