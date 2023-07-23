CNBC Investing Club

Here's what the bears are missing, and why there's still money to be made in this bull market

Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Visitors around the Charging Bull statue near the New York Stock Exchange, June 29, 2023.
If you had to ask me what the bears got most wrong, it's pretty simple: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarkable ability to divine the moment and do the right thing. This week, I will have confidence, again, in his decision-making and while anything he says can cause a hiccup in an admittedly overbought stock market, his non-magisterial presence will leave the bears grasping once again.