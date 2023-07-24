Apple reportedly considers raising the price of its new iPhone Pros

Men talk on their mobile phones in front of an iphone 14 advertisement, in Kolkata on September 27, 2022.

Apple is considering raising the price of its high-end iPhone Pros when new models come out this fall, according to Bloomberg.

Apple typically releases new iPhones in September. Since 2019, Apple has sold a high-end iPhone Pro that starts in the U.S. at $999 and a Max model with a bigger screen for at least $1099.

Now, Apple's newest high-end models could reportedly receive a price increase that would boost Apple's overall revenue by increasing the average selling price of a new iPhone.

Apple did not raise prices for new iPhone models in the U.S. during the pandemic, although the company dealt with parts shortages and said that inflation was raising its costs for some services like freight and parts.

Apple, however, does often change prices for its products around the world in response to currency fluctuations, including on last year's iPhone 14 devices.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

The new iPhone models could have a USB-C charger, instead of a proprietary Lightning charger, after new European regulations passed last year. The new Pro models could come with a titanium case and thinner bezels, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The price increase could also help Apple take advantage of recent trends in the smartphone industry. Overall smartphone shipments are down and have been for a year, but consumers still have an appetite for the best and most expensive devices, analysts say.

"While the recovery in global smartphone demand is below expectations, it appears that the premium market (and hence Apple) is less impacted," Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho wrote in a note on Monday.