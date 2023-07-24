Asia markets set for mixed open ahead of private surveys on economic activity

Asia-Pacific markets are set to open mixed on Monday ahead of a slew of economic data from around the region, including inflation numbers from Malaysia and Singapore.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 looks to rebound from a weekly loss last week, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,655, and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,700 against its last close at 32,304.25. Japan will also see private surveys for its purchasing managers index in July.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,300, lower than the index's last close of 7,313.9, as the country saw flash estimates for its composite PMI fall into contraction territory for the first time since March.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to start the week lower, with futures at 18,953 compared to the HSI's last close of 19,560.57.