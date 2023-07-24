China vows to 'adjust and optimize' property policy in 'tortuous' economic recovery

China's top leaders vowed to "adjust and optimize policies in a timely manner" for its beleaguered property sector, while elevating stable employment to a strategic goal, along with other pledges to boost domestic consumption demand and resolve local debt risks.

China's top leaders pledged to "adjust and optimize policies in a timely manner" for its beleaguered property sector, while elevating stable employment to a strategic goal, along with other pledges to boost domestic consumption demand and resolve local debt risks.

Chaired by President Xi Jinping, the Communist Party's top decision-making body said it would implement a "counter cyclical" policy and stick largely to a prudent monetary policy and pro-active fiscal policy, according to a readout published late Monday of a quarterly meeting of the Politburo.

The July Politburo meeting typically sets the tone for China’s economic policies for the second half of the year, with market watchers eagerly awaiting firmer guidance on policy support for faltering growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

"Currently, the economy is facing new difficulties and challenges, mainly due to insufficient domestic demand, difficulties in the operation of some enterprises, many risks and hidden dangers in key areas, and a grim and complex external environment," Xinhua quoted the Politburo as saying.

The post-pandemic economic recovery will proceed in a "wave-like" fashion in a "tortuous" process, it added. The Chinese phrase for risk appeared at least seven times in the readout, underscoring the government's focus on its containment.

A raft of disappointing economic data last week prompted renewed calls for policy support to bolster growth, though Premier Li Qiang had previously said China is on track to reach its annual growth target of about 5% this year.

Official data last week showed that China's second-quarter gross domestic product grew 6.3% from a year ago, marking a 0.8% growth compared with the first quarter — dramatically slower than the 2.2% quarter-on-quarter pace recorded in the January to March period.

"While it signaled more support for the economy, the Politburo meeting generally fell short of offering large-scale stimulus," said economists at Barclays in a note late Monday.

"We view this as a signal that the government would stabilize growth around its target but refrain from an outsized policy response, given the top leaders' intended shift in focus to 'quality' growth," they added.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong and mainland China stock markets cheered the Politburo's policy pledges, outperforming broader Asia-Pacific benchmarks. The Hang Seng Index jumped more than 3%, while the CSI 300 index of the largest A-share listings climbed more than 2%.

The Chinese property sector saw some of the strongest percentage gains, with developer Country Garden rebounding more than 14% from a nine-month low. Longfor Group surged more than 21% from a seven-week low, while China Overseas Land climbed more than 11% and China Vanke gained nearly 9%.