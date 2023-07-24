Cramer says keep it simple and wait for prices to drop

CNBC's Jim Cramer preached a straightforward mantra on Monday: Keep it simple, stupid.

Cramer urged investors to bide their time and wait for a swoon, when a company's price suddenly drops, before buying. He mentioned his "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks — Amazon , Apple , Alphabet , Meta , Tesla , Nvidia and Microsoft — as well as other prominent companies on the Nasdaq like Salesforce or Adobe .

He also pointed to stocks he thinks are promising but haven't seen huge gains this year, like drug-maker Eli Lilly , which is known for weight loss and diabetes medicine Mounjaro, as well as infrastructure giant Caterpillar . Cramer highlighted drink-maker PepsiCo , along with travel and leisure frontrunners, Boeing and American Express .

"I think this is a matter of keeping it simple, stupid," Cramer said. "With these rules in mind, understand that all of the winners I've just mentioned are off limits until you get a market-wide swoon or, at the very least, one of them reports a good quarter and the stock sells off anyway because, for some reason, Wall Street gets it wrong, like Tesla, like Netflix," Cramer said, referring to two companies whose most recent earnings reports triggered a drop, but that he thinks have serious long-term potential.

Cramer underscored the idea that investors must be patient and ask themselves what exactly they're swinging at before they go to bat. He also said investors must also determine whether their preferred stock is overbought, and, if so, "you got to forget about it." But if not overbought, Cramer urged investors to wait for a swoon after a company's earnings report, or a market-wide swoon that brings many prices down.

"Very few concepts are as difficult to accept as the one that says, 'you missed it,' Cramer said. "We never want to believe we missed anything. Unless you're willing to settle for these sectors that have very little gain so far—the market's have-nots, so to speak—you must accept that the buying opportunity is long over."

Cramer said he knows waiting is hard, but it's his bottom line.

"You got to wait," he said. "And if these don't ever come in? Then that's all she wrote."