Cramer's Lightning Round: Walk away from AT&T

Seres Therapeutics : "Because the stock is losing money hand over fist, and while I did introduce it and wrote an article about it several times when it came public, I have to admit that I am mystified by why it's not doing better, despite the fact that it has something interesting. And the answer is I do not think the company is all that well-run."

AT&T : "Walk away from it. That company is as poorly managed as any company I've ever seen in my lifetime."

Centrus Energy : "I'm not a believer in Uranium. I'm not a believer in Uranium because I still think that the stench of Three Mile Island and even what happened in, with Southern, is going to make it so anything is going to change. I do not want to be associated with Uranium because I just don't think it has any staying power given the fact that we're all scared of nuclear power even though we shouldn't be."

Genius Sports : "I've looked into this thing, and I've only been recommending Draft Kings because I want companies that make money now. When that company turns a profit, I'm willing to look at it, even if it might be higher than it is. Losing too much money."

Enovix : "How about the fact that it's losing money hand over fist. I mean, you see, one of these things that I've been trying to emphasize to people is that there are so many companies that are making so much money, including Magnificent Seven. You do not need to reach lower and decide on companies that are losing money, because that's not good."

Verizon : "I'm very tortured by Verizon, because it's one of those companies that's very good product, but is just not doing well enough and has no growth. That's why I like T-Mobile, even though it doesn't have any yield. Because yield is not protected people from a decline in the value of Verizon.

Schlumberger: "What a great company, SLB's terrific. Charitable trust owns Haliburton, that's also been very good. But there's no flies in SLB. It's really well run, and I would recommend the stock."