Goldman Sachs expects 'all time high' oil demand to spur large deficits, boosting prices

Oil storage tanks stand at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery, operated by Rosneft Oil Co., at night in Tuapse, Russia. Andrey Rudakov | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs expects record demand in oil markets to drive crude prices higher in the near term. "We expect pretty sizable deficits in the second half with deficits of almost 2 million barrels per day in the third quarter as demand reaches an all-time high," Goldman's head of oil research Daan Struyven told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday. He added that the bank forecasts Brent crude to rise from just above $80 per barrel now to $86 per barrel by year-end. Global benchmark Brent futures traded 0.39% lower at $80.75 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures stood 0.42% at $76.75 per barrel.

'Elevated demand uncertainty'

While Struyven acknowledged that U.S. crude oil production has risen significantly over the past year to 12.7 million barrels per day, he said that pace of growth will slow throughout the rest of 2023. "We expect U.S. crude supply growth to slow down pretty significantly to a sequential pace of just 200 barrels per day from here," he said, pointing to the decline in rig counts. That metric, which tallies the number of active oil rigs, is used as an indicator of drilling activity and future output.

