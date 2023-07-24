Read Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino's message to staff about the 'X' rebrand

In this photo illustration, Elon Musk's new Twitter avatar "White X on black background" is displayed on a mobile phone with Twitter little blue birds logo in the background.

Twitter is undergoing a major rebrand after owner Elon Musk announced that the platform would officially become "X" over the weekend, and CEO Linda Yaccarino addressed the change in a memo Monday that applauded employees for their hard work.

The transition from Twitter to X reflects a step toward Musk's goal to turn the platform into what he has called an "everything app." In the email to employees obtained by CNBC's Sara Eisen, Yaccarino wrote that the company has "an inventor mindset" and enjoys "moving at the speed of light."

Going forward, she wrote, X will continue to develop experiences in video, audio, messaging, banking and payments that will "delight" users. Yaccarino added that she and Musk plan to work across every team to keep the "entire community up to date."

"Please don't take this moment for granted," Yaccarino wrote. "You're writing history, and there's no limit to our transformation. And everyone, is invited to build X with us."

Read the full memo below.