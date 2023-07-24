The Meme ETF is tearing it up again. Some stocks inside it have further to go, according to Wall Street

The so-called meme stock trade is gaining steam once again, and several of the most popular stocks among social media traders have serious upside, according to Wall Street analysts. The meme stock trade first rose to prominence in early 2021, when retail traders discussed their moves in stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment on Reddit's WallStreetBets page. Some of those same stocks, along with new social media favorites, have picked up momentum in recent weeks. A quick way to check the pulse of social media-driven traders is the Roundhilll Meme Stock ETF (MEME) . The ETF tracks a custom index of 25 equally-weighted stocks that have high short interest and generate a lot of chatter on social media. The index is rebalanced every two weeks, according to Roundhill's website. The ETF itself hasn't proved to be popular, with less than $3 million in assets, but many of the stocks it holds have been big winners. The MEME fund has a total return of roughly 60% year to date and is up over 12% in July alone. MEME YTD mountain So-called "meme" stocks are rallying again in 2023. The meme stock with the most upside, according to Wall Street analyst targets compiled by FactSet, is battery manufacturer Enovix . The stock has already jumped more than 50% this year, and is projected to rise another 52%. Enovix has high short interest, totaling 28.8% of the shares available to be traded, according to FactSet, which means that social media traders could see it as a short-squeeze candidate. The holding with the second-highest upside is Penn Entertainment , at 35.2%. Penn is the parent company of Barstool Sports, whose founder Dave Portnoy became one of the faces of the original meme stock craze by discussing his day-trading on YouTube. There are some surprise names in the ETF. Airlines may not be obvious meme stocks, but Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines are both holdings in the fund. Wall Street analysts see the upside for those stocks as 26% and 16%, respectively. To be sure, Wall Street analysts are bullish on fewer than half of the holdings in the MEME ETF. In fact, they see significant downside for some of the more prominent meme stocks. Consumer lending company Upstart has downside of 70% after a furious rally, according to FactSet. Analysts also see AMC Entertainment and GameStop as significantly overpriced.