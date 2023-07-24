The 12-3-30 workout is trending on TikTok: Here's how the exercise works, from fitness experts

Going to the gym for the first time can feel intimidating. But a popular new workout trend may be a great place to start your fitness journey.

The 12-3-30 workout is both beginner-friendly and helpful for meeting fitness goals. The workout's name doubles as a set of instructions: walk on the treadmill at an incline of 12 with the speed set at three miles per hour for 30 minutes.

On TikTok, the "12330" hashtag has over 400 million views, featuring videos of users walking uphill on treadmills. Though it's a low-intensity exercise, some people claim that they notice results within the first week.

"It's a good fat-burner workout," says Jesse Cooper, a certified personal trainer in Maryland. "Because it's a fitness trend, it spurs people to be consistent with their workout, [and] consistency is always the key with a workout."

Lauren Giraldo, who coined the term "12-3-30 workout" in 2019, says she lost and has kept nearly 30 pounds off using the exercise in the span of two years, according to a TikTok video she posted in 2020.