With the DOJ looming, a post-earnings move higher for this tech giant means 'we have to trim'

The U.S. Department of Justice's ongoing lawsuit against Alphabet (GOOGL) is a regulatory overhang that could limit upside for this key Club technology stock. So, if the company's shares jump on strong quarterly earnings after the closing bell Tuesday, we would consider trimming our position in the search giant. Alphabet is one of the largest positions in the Club's portfolio, with a 3.6% weighting, and has been one of the worst-performing "Magnificent Seven" stocks — a group of Big Tech names that have led this year's market rally. While shares of Alphabet have climbed 39% year-to-date, the stock has come under pressure from the DOJ's antitrust case, filed in January , targeting the company's advertising technology ecosystem. By contrast, shares of Nvidia (NVDA) have soared more than 200% since the start of the year. "Investors should be careful," Jim Cramer said Tuesday, suggesting the Biden administration's Justice Department is taking an increasingly harder line on mergers and acquisitions. "If Alphabet goes up [post-earnings], we have to trim," Jim added, suggesting there might not be another opportunity in the near term to reduce our exposure. The Justice Department alleges the Google parent violated the Sherman Antitrust Act by engaging in anticompetitive behavior in the advertising technology market, while exercising a monopoly over the advertising exchange market. That alleged conduct, the DOJ asserts, compels both publishers and advertisers to rely on Google's products. In addition, Google owns the bidding exchange than conducts all these transactions in real time. In an interview with Jim on Monday, Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general for the DOJ's antitrust division, said his focus is on determining whether "the conduct a company is engaging in is keeping others from competing effectively without providing the benefits to the marketplace participants." If the DOJ were to prevail in its antirust case, it could force Google to divest some of its ad tech operations in an effort to broaden the competitive landscape. A DOJ win could also impact the company's future earnings power, while potentially weighing on Alphabet's stock performance. But investors tend to think it wouldn't necessarily be that "problematic" for the company over the long term, according to Paul Gallant, managing director of TMT policy at TD Cowen. "Google's placement of ads… is a nice business but its lower margin than its search advertising business so it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if, in the end, Google were forced to divest," Gallant told CNBC. At the same time, he noted that current antitrust laws in the U.S. are generally being interpreted favorably for many companies. While the Biden administration is trying to crack down on alleged antitrust violations, "the courts are casting a skeptical eye," he added. However, if Google were to come out on top, it would be a tailwind for the company. "Having Google win this ad tech case would reinforce the difficulty the government will have limiting tech platforms," Gallant said. "Unless Congress were to change the law, today's existing antitrust law remains favorable for Google for quite a while." Elsewhere, the European Commission is bringing a similar antitrust case against Google's ad tech business in the European Union. The Commission argues Google violated EU antitrust rules by "distorting competition in the advertising technology industry." Bottom line At the Club, we're focused on the DOJ case because we have a significant position in Alphabet. We view the ongoing suit as a headwind for a major holding — one that has already impacted the stock's valuation and could prevent further upside. If the DOJ succeeds, it could dent the company's earnings power by reshaping the firm's operating structure. Given the uncertainty around the antitrust case, if Alphabet stock moves higher post earnings Tuesday, we'll look to scale back our position in order to protect the broader portfolio.

Google Headquarters is seen in Mountain View, California, United States on May 15, 2023. Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images