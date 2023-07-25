OpenAI's ChatGPT app now available for Android

OpenAI, the buzzy AI startup backed by Microsoft , debuted the Android version of its ChatGPT app on Tuesday.

The app's rollout follows the iOS app's debut in May, which marked the first time it was available outside of OpenAI's website. The app syncs user history across devices and enables voice input, and users can ask the chatbot for instant answers to questions, guides or advice, creative inspiration, summaries and drafts of emails or presentations and more.

But take any chatbot's answers with a grain of salt: The AI model can sometimes be wrong or misguided since it's trained on internet data.

The Android app is available in the U.S., India, Bangladesh and Brazil. OpenAI plans to expand availability over the next week.

The news comes as the AI arms race heats up among chatbot leaders such as OpenAI, Microsoft , Google and Anthropic. In an effort to encourage consumers to adopt generative AI into their daily routines, tech giants are racing to launch not only new chatbot apps, but also new features, such as visual search.

Earlier this year, Microsoft's expanded investment in OpenAI — an additional $10 billion — made it the biggest AI investment of the year, and in April, the startup reportedly closed a $300 million share sale at a valuation between $27-29 billion, with investments from firms such as Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz.